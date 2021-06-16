TN Class 12 boards marks calculation to be similar to CBSE pattern

Chennai :

After cancelling the Class 12 State board exams, the School Education Department here had constituted a committee, led by its principal secretary and also comprising academicians and school headmasters, to come out with a formula to assign marks for the students.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that authorities had earlier planned on allocating marks based on performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams. “However, while assessing the current situation after getting data, we found that most government and government-aided schools that opened for about two-and-a-half months from January 2021, could not conduct any exam, including revision tests,” he said, adding, “Therefore, the plan to calculate Class 12 marks from quarterly and half-yearly exams was called off.”





The official also pointed out that not only members of the panel but also several academicians suggested giving more weightage to Class 11 annual exam marks since students from both Science and Commerce group would have appeared in all subjects of their respective streams. “It was also suggested that SSLC marks be considered,” he added. “Since practical exams were already conducted for Class 12 students in Science stream, those marks will also be taken into consideration,” he said, adding, “For Commerce and Vocational groups, internal marks in Class 12 will be calculated.”





However, the official said authorities in the panel were in the process of finalising the weightage to be given to Class 11 annual exam, SSLC, practicals, and internals.





There were reports that the expert committee, which was constituted by CBSE to calculate marks for its Class 12 board students, had submitted its suggestion to the Union Government on Monday itself to take a final decision.