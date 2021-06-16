Stalin to meet PM tomorrow, present 17-point wish list

Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 17. Sources said the PMO confirmed the appointment, which would be the first rendezvous between the two since Stalin assumed office on May 7.

Chennai : Stalin is most likely to present a 17-point memorandum to the PM and raise crucial issues like scrapping of NEET, withdrawal of bid for hydrocarbon extraction from Cauvery basin, GST reform and enhanced COVID vaccine and black fungus drugs allocation to the State, sources added. A couple of days ago, Stalin had written to the PM asking him to instruct the petroleum ministry to withdraw the bid for exploration and extraction of hydrocarbon from Vadatheru in Pudukottai. This meeting gains significance as it is taking place in the backdrop of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s meeting with non-BJP leaders to stitch up a front against BJP in the 2024 LS election.