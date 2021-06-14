Tue, Jun 15, 2021

Coimbatore: Collector, top police officials donate blood

Published: Jun 14,202110:46 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The World Blood Donation Day was observed in the presence of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital dean Dr N Nirmala

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore:
District Collector S Nagarajan and top police officials on Monday donated blood here on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day.

West Zone IG of Police R Sudhakar, City Police Commissioner Deepak M Dhamor, district SP Selvanagarathinam and the new Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkera were the donors, a press release said.

The day was observed in the presence of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital dean Dr N Nirmala, said the release.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations