Stalin assures job to woman who donated gold sovereigns to relief fund

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has promised a job to a woman engineering graduate who had handed him 2 gold sovereigns as a donation for the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.





Computer science engineering graduate R. Soumya, who lives with her father, a retired employee of Aavin milk, handed over a donation to the Chief Minister when he was on a visit to Mettur. Along with this, she gave an application to him requesting a job.









In the petition, she said that she was living with her father, Radhakrishnan on rented premises and that her mother passed away due to pneumonia. She also mentioned that the family had to spend Rs 13 lakh on her mother's treatment but even after that, she could not be saved.





Soumya also said that she had two married sisters and that she and her father were living on her father's monthly pension of Rs 7,000 of which Rs 3,000 has to be paid as rent. She said that both she and her father were living with the meagre Rs 4,000 balance.





She requested the Chief minister to get help her with a job opportunity, even in a private firm, clearly saying that she is not expecting a government job.





Stalin, in a tweet, said that he was moved by the generosity of the woman in donating 2 sovereigns of gold even in trying conditions. He said that necessary measures would be taken to provide her a job based on her qualifications.