AKS Vijayan appointed as Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative in New Delhi

Chennai :

The State government, on Monday, appointed Former MP and DMK Agriculture Wing Secretary AKS Vijayan as the Special Representative for Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi.





A Government Order (GO) was issued on the appointment of AKS Vijayan for a period of one year. Vijayan, who was elected thrice from Nagapattinam constituency, served as MP for three consecutive terms from 1999 to 2014.





Sources said that as Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to visit Delhi on June 17, the appointment of AKS Vijayan has been expedited. Vijayan, who will hold the rank of a state Minister, will be the nodal point of contact between the state and central governments in Delhi.





Vijayan will look after the affairs of the Chief Minister during his visit to Delhi including receiving him and fixing appointments with Ministers and officials at Prime Minister’s office.





During the former AIADMK rule, senior AIADMK leader from Kanniyakumari N Thalavai Sundaram served as the special representative of Tamil Nadu in Delhi and after DMK was elected to power Thalavai Sundaram stepped down from the post.