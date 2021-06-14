Sasikala to meet AIADMK workers at Jaya memorial after lockdown eases

Chennai :

Reports have said that the ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who was interacting with the sulking AIADMK functionaries over the phone in recent times, has planned to meet the AIADMK workers once when the complete lockdown is lifted.





According to informed sources close to Sasikala, the supporters have been instructed to be ready and make arrangements for Sasikala, who is also referred to as 'Chinnamma' is planning to visit the memorial of late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa once when the lockdown is completely lifted.





“After obtaining police permission our leader will pay homage to Amma and subsequently meet her supporters. The release of audio interactions of chinnamma with AIADMK workers is just a prelude to chinnamma’s second innings in politics,” said a source close to Sasikala.









"We have plans to create new wings comprising the AIADMK workers and our leader had already reached out to influential members of the AIADMK IT wing, advocates' wing, and farmers wing seeking their support," added the highly placed source.





The AIADMK – AMMK merger plan will be taken up ahead of the local body polls. There are also plans for the ousted leader to take up roadshows across the state and soon Sasikala will start issuing political statements taking on the mistakes committed by the ruling DMK, the source said.



