Telangana govt's purchase of 32 luxury vehicles for IAS officers amid COVID crisis raises eyebrows

Hyderabad :

As many as 32 new luxury multi-utility vehicles reached Pragati Bhavan on Sunday for distribution to Additional Collectors.





With the state exchequer in a bad condition due to less revenue and insufficient medical infrastructure, the allocation of the cars, estimated to cost about Rs 25 lakh each, has raised eyebrows.





There are currently 22,133 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana. As many as 5,76,487 recoveries and 3,469 deaths have been reported in the state so far.