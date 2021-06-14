Police bust drug cartel, seize 190 kg of ganja, pistol, 3 held

Police arrested three men in Madurai on Sunday and seized a pistol with two magazines of five bullets. Besides, 190 kg of ganja were seized from the trio. The accused have been identified as M Boominathan alias Boomi (21) of Kamarajapuram, his brother M Solai (34) and K Marimuthu (42), an auto driver from Villapuram, sources said.
Madurai: Avaniyapuram police on a tip off intercepted a suspicious bike, in which the duo was travelling. Police confiscated the pistol while checking the vehicle. Besides, cash of Rs 1 lakh has also been seized from them. While inquiring the duo, an auto-rickshaw that followed the duo was also intercepted by the police and they found 130 kg of ganja in 65 bundles in the vehicle. However, the one identified as Arunkumar alias ‘Panirendu’ (28) of Kamarajapuram, who travelled in the auto, fled the scene on seeing the police. After inquiring about the key accused Boominathan, the police conducted a search in the house of his relative at Tirupathi Nagar in Avaniyapuram, from where they seized remaining 60 kg of ganja concealed in bags, sources said.
