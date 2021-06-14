Vellore police arrest trio who looted Tasmac shops

Vellore :

Following their theft once again at Kasam outlet on June 3, Ranipet SP Om Prakash Meena ordered the formation of three special teams to catch the culprits. On Friday, when the police were on routine vehicle check, they apprehended one Manikanadan (42) of Sathuvachary on suspicion. Interrogation revealed that he along with his relatives Santhanam (26) and Ramadoss (21) both residents of a village near Arcot were responsible for the thefts in Tasmac shops nearby.





Police then arrested Santhanam and Ramadoss. The trio confessed that they were responsible for stealing 684 liquor bottles from a Tasmac shop at Kasam near Vellore on April 18, attempted theft at the Tasmac outlet at Thiruparkadal on May 22 and stealing 881 liquor bottles from the Kasam outlet again on June 3.





Manikandan also confessed that he purchased a new two-wheeler with the proceeds of the crime. Police registered a case and seized Manikandan’s new hike and another two bikes used by Santhanam and Ramadoss in addition to 208 liquor bottles. Further investigations are on.