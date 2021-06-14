2 Bengaluru-based pastors killed in car accident near Ambur

Vellore :

The dead were identified as Victor Mohan and David both in their sixties and pastors in Bengaluru Kettalahalli-based Zion Pentecostal Mission. The injured car driver was identified as Samson. The trio were returning to Bengaluru from Chennai when the accident occurred at Vengili near Ambur.





The car first hit the median on national highway and then fell into a ditch on the roadside as the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. Ambur taluk police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Ambur Government Hospital for post mortem. The driver Samson was also admitted in the same hospital with head injuries. A case was registered and investigations are underway.