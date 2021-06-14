Moved by poor girl’s generosity, CM promises job

Chennai :

A letter in the envelope, which was posted on the Chief Minister’s official Facebook and Twitter handles on Sunday, quoted Sowmya as saying, “I would like to donate my two-sovereign gold chain for COVID relief since I do not have money.” Her moving petition said that Sowmya had lost her mother to pneumonia and her retired father’s monthly pension of Rs 7,000 was barely helping them make ends meet. She had asked the CM to help her get a private job, which would be equivalent to the rebirth of her mom.





“I would be grateful if you be a mom and create a job opportunity for me,” Sowmya wrote to the CM. Moved by her generosity and plight, Chief Minister Stalin tweeted, “Among the petitions received during the Mettur Dam opening, Sowmya’s petition drew my attention. Her intention to offer help during the pandemic is heart-warming. Action would be initiated to soon get a job suitable to her educational qualification.”