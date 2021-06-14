RTOs to resume work with 30 pc staff

Chennai :

There are a total of 63 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state along with more than 60 unit offices. Various activities were carried out, including issuance of the registration number of vehicles, change of name of vehicle owners and renewal of license. Following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, the government suspended all activities of the RTOs to avoid public gathering.





A senior official of the Transport Department said that even though the services to the general people have been suspended, the RTOs have been registering and issuing permits for various types of ambulances and oxygen delivery vehicles without any hindrance during the lockdown.





The state has allowed offices to function with 30 per cent staff. “By this norm, each RTO will have only 6 staff. Therefore, we are in consultation with the state on the operation of RTOs with a few staff. Also, we expect it to be convenient if small offices like RTOs are allowed with 50 pc staff. However, steps will be taken to open RTOs soon to ensure the public get their services including driver’s license without any hindrance,” he added.