Bandobust duty: Women cops to be exempted

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu police had been deploying both men and women on the roadside during the VIP movement as part of the elaborate bandobust duty in the past.





Sources said that after a recent instruction from the Chief Minister, the top brass in the police department has taken steps to stop deploying women police personnel for such purpose.





Most of the time, constables from the Armed Reserve, both men and women, get deployed on such odd-hour duty. There were complaints that women cops were finding it difficult to manage the duty hours while standing on the roadside. Sometimes, they will find it difficult even to get drinking water or to attend nature’s call.





With the latest instruction from the top officers, they can now heave a sigh of relief.