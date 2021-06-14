Tea shops, e-service centres to stay open in TN

Chennai :

According to the order, except the 11 districts of Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, tea shops are permitted to stay open from 6 am to 5 pm. However, only parcel service would be allowed. People have also been asked to bring their utensils to get the parcel.





The State government had also advised people to avoid getting food in plastic bags. Consuming tea near/ outside the shops is not permitted.





With the number of COVID-19 cases witnessing a downtrend, the government has provided relaxations in the 27 districts, from Monday. In the remaining 11 districts, where COVID caseload is still high, no big relaxations were provided, except essential services.





Besides, tea shops, shops selling snacks are also permitted to function from 8 am to 2 pm. Only parcel services are permitted in these outlets too. Similarly, based on the demands from the public, the government has also permitted e-service centres to function in government offices from Monday to obtain government certificates and avail other services.