Socialism weds Mamata in no-frills Salem ceremony

Coimbatore :

Their wedding was discussed in the media because of their names. “I wish our alliance shouldn’t stop just between our families. Alliances should be principle-based and happen among political parties across India,” said AM Socialism to the media after the wedding ceremony.





The couple got married without any major rituals in the backdrop of a simple stage bearing the image of the CPI party symbol (corn and sickle). In adherence to COVID-19 protocol, the small gathering wore masks and the marriage was presided over by CPI State secretary R Muthuarasan and other leaders.





The bride, who hails from a Congress family, said they got married after a three-year long relationship. “In the early days, I too felt uncomfortable with my name as my friends used to make fun and call me ‘banner’. Now, I have started to like my unique name,” she said.





The groom is the son of A Mohan, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Influenced by leftist ideologies, Mohan had named his three sons Communism, Leninism and Socialism.





“Though these names sound peculiar now, it was common for people then in these areas to name their children after communist leaders and countries. There are people named Cuba, Vietnam, Russia, etc” said Mohan.