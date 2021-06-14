Sudden hearing loss on the rise among post-COVID patients

Chennai :

Like how block in blood supply could lead to heart attack, stroke, etc., sudden hearing loss after COVID could also be because when the supply to the inner ear gets blocked, opined, Dr Mohan Kameswaran, managing director, Madras ENT Research Foundation





“Currently, there are patients being treated for hearing loss after COVID. However, we don’t have any proof as yet, because sudden hearing loss sometimes happens even for people without COVID. So it is currently under observation,” he said.





Doctors said that it would take a few years to confirm whether the hearing loss is permanent. In some cases, it is deemed permanent based on the severity, but not in all cases, said Dr Muthuchitra, professor and head of ENT Department, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. “We cannot be immediately sure whether the loss of hearing is permanent or not, because it takes at least three to four years to confirm. The nerve damage itself takes around six months to progress. Till then, the patients should take regular treatment.”





Experts are advising those who have recovered from COVID to consult doctors if they develop any difficulty in hearing between 10 and 60 days after recovery.





“Apart from mucormycosis, there are patients coming for hearing problems too these days. They say their sense of hearing is less after COVID. Sometimes, they have giddiness or hearing some noise. As all these are suspected to be linked to COVID, they should immediately report to the doctor,” said Dr Niraj Kumar Joshi, consultant – ENT, head and neck surgeon, Kauvery Hospital.