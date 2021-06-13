Kovai, Erode alone log above 1K cases

Chennai :

The State recorded 374 deaths including 244 in government hospitals and 130 in private hospitals, taking the total death toll due to COVID-19 in the State to 29,280.





A total of 101 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported with no comorbidities and 273 deaths with comorbid conditions. Chennai recorded the highest death rate of 73, followed by Salem 30 deaths, Tiruvallur 29, and Coimbatore 27.





A total of 27,463 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 21, 48,352. As many as 1, 73,724 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.