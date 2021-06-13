Petrol price almost at Rs 100/litre in Kodai

Madurai :

Locals often tend to use their vehicles in low gear to get over steep hills and use similar methods while proceeding downhill, causing a drop in mileage, ultimately increasing consumption demand considerably, S. Jerome, a resident of Kodaikanal, said on Saturday. The rise in prices has now made consumers more cautious about spending.





PRM Ravichandran, president, Thandigudi Farm Producers Group and Board Member, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, said the increase in fuel price has made transportation of farm produce costlier by up to 15%. Adding to woes, he said several farmers in Thandigudi have also suffered crop loss and damage due to heavy rainfall. Ramesh, president, Kodaikanal Taxi Drivers Association, said since tourism has been restricted owing to lockdown, the fuel price rise did not have an immediate impact. However, he said unlike new models, a few taxis with old model diesel motor engines would be affected.





According to Suresh, petrol bunk manager, Kodaikanal, the cost of premium petrol per litre touched Rs 103. The price rise has affected other hill stations too. On May 1 in 2020, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs 74.69.



