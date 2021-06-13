Petrol price almost at Rs 100/litre in Kodai

A string of numerous hikes this year has seen prices of petrol and diesel break all records in India this year. Petrol prices have now broken the psychological Rs 100 per litre mark in many districts in the country, and has now left local residents, farmers and traders of the hill station of Kodaikanal deeply concerned. On Saturday, petrol price touched almost Rs 100 (Rs 99.95 paise) a litre.
Madurai:
Locals often tend to use their vehicles in low gear to get over steep hills and use similar methods while proceeding downhill, causing a drop in mileage, ultimately increasing consumption demand considerably, S. Jerome, a resident of Kodaikanal, said on Saturday. The rise in prices has now made consumers more cautious about spending.
PRM Ravichandran, president, Thandigudi Farm Producers Group and Board Member, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, said the increase in fuel price has made transportation of farm produce costlier by up to 15%. Adding to woes, he said several farmers in Thandigudi have also suffered crop loss and damage due to heavy rainfall. Ramesh, president, Kodaikanal Taxi Drivers Association, said since tourism has been restricted owing to lockdown, the fuel price rise did not have an immediate impact. However, he said unlike new models, a few taxis with old model diesel motor engines would be affected.
According to Suresh, petrol bunk manager, Kodaikanal, the cost of premium petrol per litre touched Rs 103. The price rise has affected other hill stations too. On May 1 in 2020, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs 74.69.
Diesel price breaches Rs 100 in Rajasthan
Diesel price on Saturday breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan after yet another increase in fuel rates, which also led to Karnataka becoming the 7th state to record Rs 100 a litre petrol. Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike -- 23rd since May 4 -- pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.12 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.98 per litre.
