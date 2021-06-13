Polytechnic first year admissions in TN to be based on Class 9 marks

Chennai :

The Minister’s statement came a day after DT Next reported that Class 10 students who wanted to join polytechnic colleges were left in the lurch as the government did not announce any admission criteria as was done for enrolment in Class 11.





“We have reviewed the higher education department activities and it was decided that polytechnic first-year admissions will be based on marks scored by the students in the Class 9 annual exams,” he said.





Stating that even Class 10 students, who had arrears will also get admissions in polytechnic colleges based on Class 9 marks, the Minister said that the semester exams will also be conducted for the existing polytechnic students, who have to pay Rs 750 per subject.





To a question on new admissions to Engineering, Arts and Science this year, the Minister pointed out that the government has formed a committee which would come out with a method of calculating marks for the Class 12 students whose board exams were cancelled. “Based on the committee’s recommendation, admission would begin in all these colleges,” he said.





On the alleged irregularities in the administration of few a State-run universities, Ponmudi said, “The matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister and a probe committee, led by an IAS officer, will be formed to investigate all the irregularities in the universities concerned.”





With regard to getting the Institute of Eminence (IOE) tag for Anna University, the Minister said the government’s first priority was to restore normalcy from the pandemic and the matter will be looked into later. “Till then the university will function as usual for the new academic year,” he added.





The Minister also refused to elaborate on the new government’s initiative to abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu. “It will be decided at the right time,” he added.