Will strive to increase agri acreage every year: CM

Chennai :

Stalin said that about 5.21 lakh acres of cultivable land would benefit from the water released from Stanley Reservoir, which has been opened on June 12 only for the 18th time since its construction.





647 desilting works in delta dists:





Reiterating that his government was making plans to achieve the goals it had set for seven priority sectors, mainly agriculture, in the next decade, Stalin said the government was keen on increasing acreage every year. About 647 desilting works covering 4061km in delta districts would be executed at a cost of Rs 65.10 crore. Asked about a white paper on Kudimaramuthu works, Stalin said that Duraimurugan had sought white paper on it many a time in the past, but the AIADMK regime did not oblige. “We will collect the information and release a report soon,” he added.