GoM recommendation on COVID supplies unacceptable: TN Min

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday refused to accept the recommendations of the Group of Ministers on reducing COVID supplies and insisted on imposing zero rate (of interest) on drugs and equipment related to coronavirus treatment.

Source: Twitter/@ptrmadurai Chennai : Presenting the views of the state government in the GST council meeting, TN Finance Minister PTR Thiyagarajan referred to an earlier letter Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and informed the GST council that the recommendations of the GoM was not acceptable and only zero rate or 0.1% should be imposed on COVID supplies. Related Tags : GoM | COVID supplies | TN Finance Minister