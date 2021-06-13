Thennarasu announces plans for grand museum to be set up at Keeladi

Madurai :

The ministers took stock of rare artifacts, which were unearthed during the phase of excavation, displayed at the archaeological site. While talking to reporters, Thennarasu said Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier inspected the excavation site at Keeladi and vowed to protect the rich historic heritage.





The Vaigai valley civilization of the Sangam era settlements reflected the ancient rich culture of Tamil people to keep our heads high. The earliest evidence of scripts in thirteen different forms has been discovered on pieces of pottery in this phase of excavation. So far, over 700 artefacts have been unearthed during the excavation. The Department of Archaeology has been playing a crucial role in bringing a wealth of knowledge about the ancient history of the past to the younger generation. Apart from Keeladi, excavations were also carried out on archaeological sites in Agaram, Manalur and Konthagai in the district, and several artifacts were unearthed.





Further, the Minister said the archaeological excavations were also carried out at Adichanallur in Thoothukudi district and Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu to reveal more about the traditions of Indus valley civilization.





Later, the Ministers extended welfare assistance to sanitary workers of Keeladi panchayat, where they also inspected the COVID vaccination camp. They were accompanied by Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP and Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy and R. Sivanantham, Additional Director, Archaeology, sources said.