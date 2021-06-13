Miyawaki forest to commemorate victims of coronavirus to come up in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

KAIFA (Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmers Association) from Thanjavur has been initiating various steps to improve the green cover in Thanjavur along the East Coast Road (ECR) for the past few months.





With the due permission from the government, the members have been removing the Seemai Karuvelam in an area of 42 acres at Pillayar Thidal along the ECR for the past three months.





Meanwhile, the members of KAIFA were planning to make a Miyawaki forest in the region to improve the green cover. In order to commence the works, the members met recently and a few of them suggested planting one sapling each to commemorate the COVID-19 victims from the region and this was approved by all the members and they initiated steps to start planting of the saplings.





On Saturday, the Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan inaugurated the sapling planting for the Miyawaki forest which has been planned in an area of 18 acres.





While speaking to reporters, the minister said, the department has been studying the feasibility and the variety of trees to be planted along the coastal lines of Tamil Nadu which covers as many as 14 districts.





Appreciating the KAIFA for their efforts on creating the Miyawaki forest, the minister said, their objective to commemorate the COVID 19 victims as well as the Front Line Workers who lost their lives has be acknowledged and the youngsters across the state would be encouraged to initiate similar steps in their respective localities.





Meyyanathan also said that steps are initiated to prevent the pollution in the sea across the state and renovate the historical monument manora in Thanjavur.