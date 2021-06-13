Differently abled man honoured for donation to CM relief fund

Thiruchirapalli :

The visually challenged man Ravichandran (52) recently donated a fund of Rs 6,000 by selling his two cows maintained for his son’s education and this benevolent act drew attention of many including the Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu who recommended the Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao to hand over a fund of Rs 50,000 for appreciating his good heart.





It is said, the information for receiving the monetary assistance to acknowledge the act was passed on to Ravichandran.





But Ravichandran was not for it and refused to accept it and he maintained saying that it was just a minimal support and so his conscience would never allow him to accept the reward.





However, the District Collector who came to know about it, went to Ravichandran’s house on Saturday and handed over the money to him.





Ravichandran continued to refuse it but the Collector Govinda Rao stressed that the government was happy to honour his attitude and the fund can be utilised for his son’s education and enhance the livelihood.





Subsequently, Ravichandran accepted it.





Thanjavur RDO Velumani and other officials accompanied the Collector.