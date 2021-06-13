Temples to have women priests soon, says HR and CE minister

Chennai :

Announcing it was none other than state HR & CE minister PK Sekar Babu who on Saturday announced that the government would train and appoint interested women as temple priests. Reiterating that all caste archakas scheme would be implemented in 100 days, Sekar Babu told media persons here after a departmental review that women, if they wish, would be trained and appointed as temple priests, with the permission of the Chief Minister.





Though the minister’s reply to a media query suggests that the idea was only at a nascent stage, it convincingly demonstrates that the ruling dispensation was contemplating something and it was favourably disposed to the idea of women performing poojas.





If implemented, it could be significant among the reforms being implemented by the department in a little over a month since the formation of the new government. Only a few days ago, the HR and CE department posted details of the land holdings of temples in the state. Priests’ mobile numbers would be displayed in temples to perform Tamil poojas





Asked about performing pooja in Tamil in HR and CE temples, Sekar Babu said that training has been given to priests and poojas were being performed in Tamil already. Instructions have been given to place boards in all 47 (first grade) HR and CE temples, informing people that poojas would be performed in Tamil. The boards would also bear the details of priests performing Tamil poojas, including mobile numbers.



