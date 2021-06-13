COVID cases have reduced, but threat remains: CM

Chennai :

“When we formed the government, the daily caseload was over 36,000 cases. Situation was such that the daily caseload was predicted to cross 60,000. Hence, we had planned and enforced complete lockdown,” said the Chief Minister.





“It has gradually decreased to lower than 16,000 (on Friday). In Chennai, it was over 7,000. Now it is less than 1000 cases. In Coimbatore, it has come down from 7,000 to 2,000 cases per day, he added.





“Bed and oxygen shortage was completely solved. We had set up a war room in Chennai. It had received 4,768 calls in a day on May 20. It has come down to 200 now. We will reduce it further,” the CM said.





Meanwhile, asked about reopening TASMAC liquor shops, he said, “Lockdown is implemented with some relaxations. In western region, even those relaxations were not given. In a few districts, the impact of Corona has reduced. On that basis, the concession was extended to TASMAC shops too.”



