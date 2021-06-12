Ariyur raid: Officers plan to arrest 2 bootleggers

Chennai :

“We are discussing how to book the two hooch offenders, Selvam and Ilango, from whose house the cash and jewels were taken,” a senior police official said. Police cannot lodge a complaint as members of the raid party, who alone could complain, have been put behind bars.





Hence, officials are discussing the feasibility of asking the local VAO to give a complaint against the duo, sources revealed.





As the prohibition team failed to inform their superiors about the cash with them till they were besieged by local residents, the needle of suspicion fell on the policemen. As a result, the district police has been forced to look at other legal procedures to book the hooch distillers.





Meanwhile, the footaeg of hooch distillers taking to their heels seeing the raid party on the hills has been clearly recorded in the drones cameras. Police officers claim that the clip, generally submitted as evidence in courts, recorded in two locations on different hills would help in a great way in initiating action against the duo.





The drone camera was first tried out on Alleri hills as part of the weeklong prohibition operation named ‘Wind.’