30 years gone, release my son permanently: Arputhammal

Chennai :

“Just a small investigation. You can take your son back tomorrow morning,” were the words of police to Arputhammal on June 11, 1991, when Perarivalan was taken for inquiry in Rajiv assassination case.





Arputhammal says that since the judgment, she has been claiming that Perarivalan was not involved in the assassination and even retired IPS officer Thiagarajan has admitted that the statement of Perarivalan was manipulated to make him a convict in the case and also said that Perarivalan was not linked to the case. “Is it my mistake to believe that my son is innocent and will be released. Even after Thiagarajan’s statement submitted in the Supreme Court, my son has not been released,” she said.





Arputhammal further says that the health condition of Perarivalan has deteriorated and urged CM Stalin to take steps to release her son permanently.





Speaking in support of the mother, PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “Stalin should meet Governor and stress for the release of Perarivalan. Stalin should also ensure the elderly parents of Perarivalan feel happy about the release of their son after 30 years.”