Mild showers likely in some TN dists today

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has received a total of 1.53 per cent more rainfall than the average rainfall the State normally receives. A total of 33.3 mm of average rainfall has been recorded in Tamil Nadu, against the normal rainfall of 21.8 mm.





As per Regional Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat and some districts of interior Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai and Tiruvallur are also expected to receive light rainfall, as other districts will continue to witness dry weather.





According to the RMC officials, a rise in the maximum temperature is expected in the coming days, mainly in Chennai and neighbouring districts but intermittent rainfall shall keep the weather moderate.





In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy with thunderstorms accompanied by light rains in some areas in the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.





On Friday, the two stations in the city at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius and 33.7 degree Celsius while a minimum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius and 28.1 degree Celsius was reported in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.