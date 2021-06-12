UPHC pharmacist suspended for diverting vaccine

Coimbatore :

The vaccine meant for the UPHC was used to vaccinate workers of three garment units by engaging nurses from a private hospital. After this incident snowballed into a controversy, K Jagadeesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tirupur, held an investigation and initiated disciplinary action against the pharmacist.





“As nurses from a private hospital have been used for the vaccination drive in violation of norms, the public health department has also delisted the hospital from the CoWin portal for vaccination. Also, an explanation has been sought from the UPHC’s medical officer, who is entrusted with the supervising activity,” said a statement.





The health department has also sought an explanation from the Corporation authorities to engage private hospitals in the vaccination exercise. The controversy broke out after 800 doses of Covaxin allocated for UFC’s were used to vaccinate workers of three garment units on 5 June without the knowledge of the health department. The officials in the health department accused that the vaccines were sold out.





However, the inquiry did not establish the sale of the vaccine, but only negligence on the part of the pharmacist, who gave it over to the Corporation without the nod of the health department.





In the absence of vaccines in the five UPHC’s, the public from areas such as Anna Nesavalar Colony, Nallur, Periandipalayam and Sundamedu were then forced to return disappointed in the district.