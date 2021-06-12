No. of recoveries in city crosses 5 lakh, TPR, active cases drop

Chennai :

According to State health department data, as many as 5,04,561 persons had recovered from COVID-19, as of Friday evening. In total, 5,23,123 persons have contracted the virus since the outbreak. As per the data, 2,377 have recovered on Friday, leaving only 10,842 patients under treatment.





Of the 15 zones in the Corporation, total recoveries are at 52,599 as of Friday morning. The Corporation data shows that the number of active cases has come down to less than 1,500. Core city zones like Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar have more than 1,000 active cases, while all the extended zones have a fewer number of active cases.





Manali and Tiruvottiyur have the lowest number of active cases with 296 and 362 respectively. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city registered only 3.92 per cent test positivity rate as only 1,223 samples were tested positive out of 31,125 samples tested on the day.





On the other hand, the number of persons taking COVID-19 vaccines has come down due to shortage. On Thursday, only 2,327 persons took the jabs. “The numbers will increase as the new stocks have been brought to the city. As of Thursday, close to 21.50 lakh residents received vaccine doses,” an official said.





Corpn prepares for 3rd wave





The Corporation has started its preparation to face the third wave, which has already hit several countries.





“A meeting was held on Friday, in which a decision has been made not to shut down COVID care centres and to vaccinate priority groups,” an official said.





It may be recalled that the civic body closed down the COVID care centres and removed beds soon after the cases started to decline earlier this year. This had caused a delay in creating new beds when the second wave was at its peak.