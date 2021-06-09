AIADMK leader files complaint over death threats from Sasikala supporters

Chennai :

In his complaint to Roshanai police, Shanmugham, who is the party's Villupuram North District Secretary, said that ever since he made the statement against Sasikala, he has received 500 threat calls on his mobile phone.





The AIADMK leader said that the callers were using abusive language, and threatening to kill him and his family if he utters a word against Sasikala.





The former Minister said that the callers were also using social media platforms to make abusive threats. Shanmugham alleged that these calls were coming at the behest of Sasikala and that the police should take necessary action against her on his complaint.





Shanmugham had on Monday said that there is no place for Sasikala in the AIADMK and that she was not even a primary member of the party. He was responding to social media reports on the leaked phone calls of Sasikala speaking to AIADMK cadres that she would be back to the helm of affairs of the party in the near future.





The AIADMK leadership had stated that the calls were to her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran's AMMK and that it was to confuse the AIADMK cadre and middle-level leaders.





Talking to IANS, Shanmugham said: "Yes, I have lodged a complaint with the Roshanai police on Wednesday. They are making life miserable for me with around 500 calls coming to my mobile phone threatening me and my family with death ever since I openly declared the party's political stand clear on Sasikala's arrival to the AIADMK."





"These calls are made at the behest of Sasikala and action should be taken against her."