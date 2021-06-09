20-yr-old kills self after morphed photo appears on Insta

Chennai :

Police said the photographs were uploaded from a fake profile created in the girl’s name by an unidentified person, and added that they have detained the boy for inquiry.





The deceased, Priya (name changed) of Venbakkam in Chengalpattu, was a final year B Com of a private college in Chengalpattu. According to the police, Priya used to be active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and used to upload her photos on them. Recently, she became friends with Karthick (name changed) from the same locality. Trouble started a few days ago when morphed photographs showing Priya and Karthick close together were uploaded from a fake Instagram account created in her name. Following this, Priya was dejected and did not speak to anyone.





On Sunday, her parents realised Priya was missing. With the help of neighbours, they immediately began searching the neighbourhood. However, they were not able to find the girl anywhere. Finally, after all their efforts proved futile, they filed a complaint at the Chengalpattu Taluk police station. The police registered a case and began searching for Priya.





On Monday evening, the local public spotted a body floating inside a farm well near her college. It was soon identified to be Priya, and the Chengalpattu Taluk police were immediately alerted. A team from the station visited the spot and retrieved the body, which was sent to Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem examination.





The police converted the case to suspicious death and detained Karthick for questioning. Official sources said they were investigating who created the profile and uploaded the photographs with the help of officials from the cybercrime wing.