TN govt appoints 2k docs and 4k nurses to augment patient care

Chennai :

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin gave away the appointment orders to 70 of these health workers while 20-30 appointments were made in each district, too.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian also announced the launch of digital patient information boards to display patient details at Omandurar Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





“A total of 212 COVID patients in Omandurar hospital are in the intensive care unit. The attendants are not allowed inside and the screens will give updates on their health condition. The NGOs have joined hands with authorities to help patients inside wards and convey messages to their families,” the Health Minister said.





He also announced that the Guindy Institute of Ageing will be expanded at a cost of Rs 56 crore after fund allocation from the Government of India. A total of 650 beds are available at the hospital for elderly patients, which was changed to a COVID-19 facility last year. An additional amount of Rs. 250 crore will be used to develop the hospital into a multi-speciality hospital.





A mucormycosis ward was launched at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Monday. The exclusive 150-bed ward, including 40 ICU beds with ventilator facility, to treat patients, also has an operation theatre.