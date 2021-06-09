Coastal dists to get rain for next 2 days

Chennai :

The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience thunderstorms with moderate rain at isolated places for the next 48 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Tuesday.





“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas,” added N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





The station at YMCA Nandanam recorded 7 cm rainfall, the highest amount in the State, followed by Anna University ARG (Chennai), Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tiruvallur with 5 cm of rain, Kancheepuram and Vellore with 4 cm of rain each, and The Nilgiris with 2 cm of rainfall on Tuesday.





Thanks to the overnight rain, maximum temperature in the city decreased on Tuesday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures were 24.4 degrees Celsius and 22.5 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.



