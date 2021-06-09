Coastal dists to get rain for next 2 days

Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms, said the weathermen in their forecast.
Chennai:
The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience thunderstorms with moderate rain at isolated places for the next 48 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Tuesday.
“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas,” added N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.
The station at YMCA Nandanam recorded 7 cm rainfall, the highest amount in the State, followed by Anna University ARG (Chennai), Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tiruvallur with 5 cm of rain, Kancheepuram and Vellore with 4 cm of rain each, and The Nilgiris with 2 cm of rainfall on Tuesday.
Thanks to the overnight rain, maximum temperature in the city decreased on Tuesday. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures were 24.4 degrees Celsius and 22.5 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.
Kodaikanal residents elated as recent sharp showers increase storage in lakes
Sharp downpour that lasted nearly three hours have elated the people of Kodaikanal, though there is little to cheer for those associated with the tourism sector who are reeling under the pandemic and lockdown effect.
The hill station usually receives sporadic rain in May, the peak of summer. But it was different this time, as the rains were heavy in May which is continuing in June as well. Now, intense cold has set in at Kodaikanal, which is covered in fog. The rainfall has considerably increased the storage in 14 dams surrounding the hills that cater to the needs of farmers and people.
Other than recharging lakes, it has also helped increase groundwater level, said local sources, adding that the flow through Amaravathi and Vaigai basins would prove beneficial to people of several districts.
But this has not listed the mood among the stakeholders relying on tourism industry, who lament the absence of any activity in the recent days. According to Abdul Kani Raja, secretary, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners’ Association, a large number of people were struggling to eke out a living.
“Kodaikanal is nothing without tourism, and we have lost our livelihoods over the last four years owing to various factors. It was badly hit by a significant drop in tourism in 2018 due to Cyclone Gaja, sealing hotels citing violations in 2019, and COVID lockdown in 2020 and now,” he told DT Next.
Due to these setbacks, the tourism industry that once contributed a considerable revenue to the exchequer, was now seeking help from government to waive property tax for a year for hotels, resorts and restaurants as was done by the Gujarat government, he said. “The new government should also consider our legitimate demand for waiving electricity charges, as the industry is almost out of business,” Raja added.
