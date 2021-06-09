Puducherry to begin home delivery of liquor

Puducherry :

According to official sources, the administration has directed the the excise department to look into the option of home delivery of liquor to reduce crowd. It is being considered as rules will have to be amended for allowing home delivery of liquor. The Puducherry administration has extended its ongoing lockdown by another week from June 7 midnight to June 14 and announced easing of several restrictions. The announcement comes following a decline in coronavirus cases in the UT.





The present order permits functioning of retail units of liquor shops, including arrack shops from 9 am to 5 pm every day by strictly adhering to COVID safety norms. Goods transport, public transport facilities such as buses, autos, taxies are permitted to operate up to 5 pm every day. The egistration department is allowed to function following COVID norms. All places of worship and religious institutions are now permitted to stay open till 5 pm. All commercial establishments can function from 9 am to 5 pm without AC facility. Essential services, milk booths and medical services would function without any curbs.