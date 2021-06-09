No vax in 34 TN dists, less than 15K get jabs in 24 hrs

Chennai :

“Only two or three districts have stocks left. The State has so far received nearly 1.01 crore doses, of which 97.5 lakh were administered. The remaining are available in two to three districts. About 3-3.5 lakh doses were wasted during the first wave,” Subramanian said.





According to the schedule released by the Health Department, the next consignment of 63,370 doses of Covaxin is expected to arrive on Wednesday followed by 40,000 doses of Covaxin on Thursday and 3,65,800 doses of Covishield on Friday.





Of the 42,58,760 doses of vaccines allotted for TN this month, the State received over 4.20 lakh doses until Tuesday. A total of 16,74,380 doses are expected for those in the age group of 18-44 while another 25,84,380 doses are expected to arrive to inoculate those over 44 years of age. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has so far paid over Rs 39 crore for the month of June, according to a release. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on free vaccines for all above 18 from June 21, Subramanian said that the supply should be equally distributed based on state’s population.





Sputnik V consignment arrives at Chennai airport





A consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said to be the first such one for Tamil Nadu, arrived here by a private airline from Hyderabad on Tuesday. The processing of the shipment at the Chennai airport was completed quickly and it was handed over to a transport agency, airport sources said. It was taken to a private laboratory in Periyapanicheri. Later, one box of vaccines was disptached to Coimbatore, sources said.