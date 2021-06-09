6-member Kerala gang held, fined Rs 60,000 for poaching wild boar in Coimbatore forests

Coimbatore :

Over 30 kg of meat was also seized from their possession. The accused, identified as P Rangasamy, 68, P Manikandan, 19, C Senthil Kumar, 36, R Selvam, 38, P Sakthivel, 21 and M Velusamy, 44, all hailing from Palakkad in the neighbouring state had poached the boar using a snare.





Acting on a tip, a joint team from the Forest Department and Special Task Force (STR) carried out a search operation in the Gopanari forest area and spotted the six men with wild boar meat at Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range. They were found chopping and cleaning the meat in the stream.





On noticing the department staff, all the six persons took to their heels, while leaving behind the meat and knife. After a chase, the staff managed to nab Rangasamy and Manikandan, while four others escaped from the spot.





Based on information given by the duo, the Forest Department traced and picked up the four absconding persons from their house in Kerala on Monday.





“The poachers were from Kottathurai village in Kerala located abutting the Tamil Nadu forest boundary. So, they frequently ventured into the forest area in Tamil Nadu and poached wild boars using snare.





After consumption, the poachers had planned to sell the remaining meat, however they were caught before. They were slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 each,” said S Selvam, Forest Range Officer, Perianaickenpalayam Forest Range.