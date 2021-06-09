Enrol members, release crop loan, says Cooperation Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

After a review meeting with officials of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on the distribution of crop loans ahead of kuruvai, Periyasamy told the media persons that the target for crop loan this year has been fixed at Rs 11,500 crore and officials have been advised to enrol new members and distribute the financial assistance based on their requirement.





The Minister said that steps were being initiated to release crop insurance claims at the earliest. Officials from primary cooperative credit societies have been asked to review the jewel loans. “Several complaints have been received about the staff and office-bearers of the societies during the previous government and officials have been instructed to conduct proper inquiries and initiate action against those found guilty. The government may announce a policy decision to dissolve the cooperative society administration and conduct an election,” he added.





Conveying that the finance position of cooperative societies is satisfactory, the minister said as many as 23 central cooperative societies were profit-oriented and Rs 60,000 crore fund was available. “If there is any discrepancy, we will rectify it,” he assured.





The Minister said that the state was keen about granting loans to every deserving person, irrespective of their political affiliation and so the officials have been instructed to give loans to all farmers, whoever approach the societies.