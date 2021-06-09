Late fee for birth, death registration waived

The state government has exempted the local bodies/villages from collecting stipulated late fees for delayed registration of births/deaths recorded in the state since January 1, 2020. The government has offered to compensate the revenue loss incurred by the local bodies owing to the late fees exemption.
Referring to the provision of Birth/Death Registration Act 1969 and Tamil Nadu Birth/Death Rules 2000, which insist on registering birth/death within 21 days with the registrar of birth/death, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that a late fee of Rs 500, 200 and 100 was being collected for delayed registration of birth/death of over one year, 30 days to one year and 21 to 30 days, respectively.
The Chief Minister has announced that people would be exempted from the late fees and the state government would bear the expense after it was brought to his notice that the late fees was imposing a burden on people who are already adversely affected by the pandemic, the official announcement from the state government said.
“On that basis, exemption is being given to collect the stipulated late fees for applications filed for delayed registration of birth/deaths in local bodies/villages during the pandemic since January 1, 2020,” the CM said, offering to compensate the local bodies for the revenue loss they incur owing to the late fee exemption.
The Chief Minister also sought the cooperation of all sections (of people) for timely registration of births/deaths in the state.
Do away with e-registration say auto drivers
Autorickshaw drivers in the state urged the government to do away with e-registration to ply passengers as it is impractical and affecting their livelihood.
After four weeks of lockdown, the government allowed the autos and taxis to ply with mandatory e-registration. “Only familiar persons can get e-registration by entering the name of the auto driver and vehicle number. How come a passenger who is a stranger will know the unknown driver name and vehicle number to get e-registration? It is impractical one,” said M Shivaji, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Autorickshaw Workers Union affiliated to CITU.
He said the government allowing plying of the autos with e-registration is not a relief, but only created confusion among the drivers. “On Monday, we held a protest against e-registration by sending online petitions to the Chief Minister’s office. Only then the drivers could start plying their vehicles without fear of police harassment,” he said.
R Karuppaiah, an auto driver at Triplicane said “Even without e-registration, my earning has fallen sharply due to less floating population,” he complained.
He also urged the state to provide a relief of Rs 7,500 to the drivers with valid license. “Last year, the government announced Rs 2,000 relief, but only a few benefited from it. So we have been demanding the government to provide a one-time relief of Rs 7,500 to all the autorickshaw drivers with a valid license,” he added.
