Late fee for birth, death registration waived

Chennai :

Referring to the provision of Birth/Death Registration Act 1969 and Tamil Nadu Birth/Death Rules 2000, which insist on registering birth/death within 21 days with the registrar of birth/death, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that a late fee of Rs 500, 200 and 100 was being collected for delayed registration of birth/death of over one year, 30 days to one year and 21 to 30 days, respectively.





The Chief Minister has announced that people would be exempted from the late fees and the state government would bear the expense after it was brought to his notice that the late fees was imposing a burden on people who are already adversely affected by the pandemic, the official announcement from the state government said.





“On that basis, exemption is being given to collect the stipulated late fees for applications filed for delayed registration of birth/deaths in local bodies/villages during the pandemic since January 1, 2020,” the CM said, offering to compensate the local bodies for the revenue loss they incur owing to the late fee exemption.





The Chief Minister also sought the cooperation of all sections (of people) for timely registration of births/deaths in the state.



