Pondy govt extends lockdown till June 14, eases several curbs

Puducherry :

The Puducherry administration has extended its ongoing lockdown by another week from June 7 midnight to June 14 and announced easing of several restrictions.





The announcement comes following a decline in coronavirus cases in the union territory.





An order issued late Monday night by the Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) and member Secretary of State Executive committee of Puducherry said the corona curfew adopted all along would continue to be in force from 10 pm to 5 am the next day.





The present order permits the functioning of retail units of liquor shops, including arrack shops from 9 am to 5 pm every day by strictly adhering to COVID safety norms. It pointed out that door delivery of liquor within the Union Territory could also be permitted to reduce footfalls at the liquor and arrack shops.





Goods transport, public transport facilities such as buses, autos, taxies are permitted to operate up to 5 pm every day.





The Registration Department is allowed to function following Covid norms.





While parks, gardens and entertainment centres, cinemas would continue to remain shut, the government has decided to allow morning walkers to use the beach road here from 5 am to 9 am daily.





Strollers should wear masks and maintain social distancing.





All places of worship and religious institutions are now permitted to stay open till 5 pm.





Wedding ceremonies are permitted but only a maximum of 25 people can take part in it, while funerals and other rituals should have only a maximum of 20 mourners, the order said.





The sale of vegetables and fruits will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm. All commercial establishments can function from 9 am to 5 pm without AC facility. However, vendors, shop owners and those working in industries should get themselves vaccinated, it said.





Essential services, milk booths and medical services would function without any curbs.





Puducherry currently witnesses a downward trend in the number of new COVID cases and related fatalities.