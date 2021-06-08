Class 12 public exams in Puducherry, Karaikal cancelled

Puducherry :

It may be noted that in the absence of a separate board of education for Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu Board of Education is being followed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and Kerala and Andhra Pradesh Boards in Mahe and Yanam regions respectively.





According to a release from the office of the Chief Minister on Monday, as many as 12,353 students in Puducherry and 2,321 students in Karaikal following Tamil Nadu Board of Education had applied for Class 12 public examination.