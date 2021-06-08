Women await govt’s Rs 1,000 per month: BJP

Chennai :

Like the Prime Minister Kissan scheme, the state should credit the cash directly into the bank accounts of the public. The assistance of Rs 1,000 promised for women was due for May and June and they should be given at the earliest, Murugan said.





He further said, that there is no shortage of vaccine in TN and in two more days, the state would get another 20 lakh doses. The Centre had cleared the demand for oxygen, Remdesivir and now the vaccine supply had been stabilised. The Centre was providing all the medical requirements demanded by the state, Murugan added. The BJP leader also alleged that DMK workers in Coimbatore district were distributing the coronavirus vaccine tokens and in Krishnagiri the relief amount was being distributed by the DMK cadre.





TN BJP unit had also reached out to the public during the coronavirus lockdown. BJP members had conducted free distribution of food, groceries and masks, Murugan said.