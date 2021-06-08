State to take a call on IoE for Anna varsity after posting V-C

Chennai :

The Higher Education Department had told the Centre during AIADMK rule that the state does not require the tag after there was a spat between the then vice chancellor MK Surappa, who was accused of acting independently without consulting the state on getting the tag.





After Surappa completed his tenure on April 11, his job was carried out by a three-member panel constituted by the AIADMK government. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that though DMK as Opposition party, welcomed the then Tamil Nadu government move to reject IoE status, the new regime would take an official decision on this issue soon.





“With Centre already appointing search panel for Anna University vice-chancellor, more than 10 applications have been received by the committee,” he added.





Stating that as per the state-run university law, the search panel will submit three names to the Governor, the official said that once the Governor had proposed and appointed the vice-chancellor, the state would review the university activities, including that of eminence status issue.





The official said that the state might agree with the eminence status tag for Anna University if the Centre was ready to pay state’s share and also compromise on the reservation status of 69 per cent.





I Arul Aram, president of Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA), urged the state to prevail upon the search committee to expedite the selection process, so that a new vice chancellor can take charge before the beginning of the new academic year.





“There will not be any protocol, if the the university was functioning without the vice chancellor,” he said adding “therefore, the immediate appointment of a VC for Anna University would benefit a lot of institutions to carry out all the academic activities, including quick release of funds from the Centre.”