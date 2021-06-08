Bids invited to appoint consultant to monitor works on Metro corridor 4

Chennai :

Corridor 4 connects Lighthouse with Poonamalle Bypass, running a total distance of 26.1 km. The general consultant would provide expertise at all stages of the construction of corridor 3 and help in the project’s speedy construction.





The consultant is appointed by China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, partly funding the construction of the corridor.





A senior official of CMRL said the bid was invited after the cancellation of the previous tender due to administrative reasons. The previous bid was cancelled at the final stages of awarding the consultancy.





“The general consultant will monitor the execution of the work by all the contractor of the various stretches of corridor-4. They will play a role till the line is ready for the operation and provide expertise in various stages of execution,” the official said.





CMRL had provided Nippon Koei, Aarvee Associates and Balaji Railroad Systems Pvt Ltd the contract for general consultancy work for the 52-km priority corridor, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Madhavaram to CMBT covering two corridors.





In corridor 4 connecting Poonamallee Bypass to Light House, the CMRL has awarded the contract for the construction of a 7.95 km elevated viaduct section from Chennai Bypass to Poonamallee Bypass and nine elevated stations on the section to a joint venture firm Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and KEC International Ltd.





L&T had already won the contract for construction of elevated viaduct from Power House to Porur Junction with nine stations.





The elevated corridor includes approximately 4 km of double-deck construction, with both the decks are used for the Metro Rail which will be the first of its kind in India.