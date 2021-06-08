Man loses job, stressed wife ends life with 3-yr girl

Chennai :

The deceased M Vaithaki of Kovalam was married to Manikandan (28) and the couple has a daughter. Manikandan worked as a contract labourer in a star hotel in Kovalam. After the lockdown was announced last year Manikandan lost his job after which he tried fishing. But he couldn’t go fishing also regularly due to the lockdown.





Police sources said the couple was constructing a new house which too came to a standstill for want of money. Recently, the couple began quarrelling often and on Saturday night Manikandan left home after such a verbal fight with Vaithaki.





On Sunday wee hours, on returning home, he found Vaithaki and his daughter lying unconscious on the floor. Soon, with the help of neighbours, he rushed them to a private hospital in the locality where both died on Sunday evening without responding to treatment.





Police said Vaithaki had consumed pesticide and given the same to her daughter. Kelambakkam police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and inquiry is on. Since the couple got married only four years ago RDO has ordered an inquiry.