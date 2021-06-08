HC seeks roadmap to vaccinate housebound, disabled

Chennai :

Hearing a plea by M Karpagam seeking a direction to the State to frame an SOP for vaccinating such persons, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy noted there were several classes of citizen, including the ones mentioned by the petitioner and even inmates of correctional homes.





“Though the matter has been referred to in passing in a general report filed on behalf of the State in the suo motu proceedings instituted pertaining to the second surge of the pandemic, a more detailed study requires to be conducted as to the initiatives to be taken to deal with the vulnerable classes referred to by the petitioner,” the bench said, and posting the matter to June 21 for the State to indicate a roadmap.





‘Consider recording passport numbers in vaccination certificates’





The High Court asked both State and the Centre to consider recording passport numbers in the vaccination certificates for those who need to undertake international travel, including students wishing to go abroad and NRIs who came on short visits.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjeee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said it hoped that the Centre and State would look into it “so that the aspirations and convenience of citizens or non-residents could be taken care of”.





Also, directing to record passport numbers in vaccination certificate whenever such a request is made, the Chief Justice said pointed out this gained more significance as many countries have opened borders and are allowing travellers from India.