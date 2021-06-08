On opening day of unlock, veggie prices up by 15pc

Chennai :

The traders said their business picked up even though they were worried about sales going down until the end of lockdown.





P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association, said, “For the past week, there was only 50 per cent of the sale in the market, and yesterday it was increased to 75 per cent, as all the retail shops opened after two weeks. Also, the market received more than 3,000 small vehicles. Usually, the number is around 2,000.”





The market saw the full strength of vendors who came in to purchase vegetables. The prices have increased by 15 per cent on Monday. However, the vegetable prices would keep fluctuating for another week or two, he added.





The prices increased for vegetables except for onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, which were sold for Rs 15-Rs 20 per kg. Other items such as beans was sold for Rs 50-Rs 80 per kg; broad beans, Rs 40; brinjal for Rs 35; beetroot and carrot, Rs 30.





The traders at the market said that only vendors with a token were allowed inside the market and it was ensured that they wore face masks and followed COVID guidelines.





Fruit prices have remained the same in the past two weeks and the vendors had been sustaining huge losses. S Dhanasekar, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association, said the business would be back to normal only after the lockdown.





The prices of fruits have come down except for apple which was sold for Rs 240 per kg. Pomegranate sold was being sold for Rs 150 a kilo; sweet lime, Rs 120-Rs 130; grapes, Rs 50; orange, Rs 130; pineapple, Rs 30; and mango, Rs 60-100.