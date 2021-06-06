26 police officers of Tamil Nadu transferred in fresh shuffle

Chennai :

In the shuffle details issued on Saturday night R Ponni, SP, Central Range, DVAC, has been transferred and posted as SP, Idol Wing, Chennai. Meanwhile Sujith Kumar, SP, Madurai district has been posted as SP, NIB-CID, Chennai.





M Durai, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police headquarters. G Sampath Kumar, commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police 7th battalion, Pochampalli has been given the post of AIG, welfare, Chennai.





S. Santhi, SP, Civil Supplies, CID has been posted as SP, SHRC, Chennai while D. Mahesh Kumar, DC, Crime and Traffic, Tirunelveli city, has been asked to assume charge as SP, enforcement, Salem zone.





Deepa Sathyan, SP, on compulsory wait has been posted to SP, Railways, Chennai. P Perumal, SP, Virudhunagar district has been transferred and posted as SP, Enforcement, Chennai. R. Sivakumar, SP, Ranipet has been ordered to take charge as SP, administration, Tamil Nadu police academy. K Sugumaran, DC, traffic, Madurai city has been posted as SP, Marine Enforcement Wing.





Kancheepuram SP D. Shanmugapirya, has been posted as SP, Cyber crimes division, Chennai, while G. Subbulakshmi, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been posted as SP, CIU, Prohibition offences, Chennai. D Ashok Kumar, SP, Marina Enforcement Wing has been posted as SP, IPR, Enforcement Cell, Chennai.





R Pandiarajan, SP, Nilgiris , has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Battalion, Pochampalli. M Baskaran, DC, Headquarters, Madurai city has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies, Madurai Zone. M Kingshin, SP, special investigation cell, DVAC, Chennai has been posted as SP, II, Crime against women and children. K Adheeverapandian, DC, Headquarters, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Railways, Trichy.





S. Radhakrishnan, SP, Villupuram has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Avadi. P. K. Pethu Vijayan, SP, who was on compulsory wait has been given the post of SP, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai. K Gunasekaran, SP, Enforcement, Salem Zone has been posted as SP, CSG, Nagapattinam.





M Chandrasekaran, DC, law and order, Salem City, has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special police battalion, Vellore. A Thangavelu, SP, SHRC, Chennai has been posted as SP, EOW - II, Chennai.





K Palanikumar, SP, Railways has been posted as SP, Commercial crime investigation wing, Chennai. K Stalin, SP, State master control room, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai. T P Suresh Kjumar, SP - II, Crime against women and children, Chennai has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Poonamallee, Chennai.





T Senthil Kumar, commandant, Tamil Nadu Special police battalion, Vellore, has been transferred to New Delhi and will head the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion there.