WTC final is 'big deal', both India and New Zealand will be up for it: Agarkar

"It is a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that's what makes it special. So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it," said Agarkar on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'. Agarkar also said even though it is not clear as to how the conditions would be like for the final, but he highlighted how Indian pacers will have a big role to play in the summit clash.





"We still don't know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England - with the Dukes ball in particular - there will always be helpful for the seam bowlers. You can't imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June. The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world," said Agarkar. "I think that's been their strength over the last few years. Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami - the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India - and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know," he added.





The World Test Championship final has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17. "As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC had said in an official release.





Indian cricket team players are currently in isolation at the Hilton Hotel situated at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Regular tests are being conducted during the isolation period. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.